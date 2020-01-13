Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

