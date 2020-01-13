Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,470.90

Shares of Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,470.90 ($19.35) and last traded at GBX 1,470.90 ($19.35), with a volume of 1792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,469.88 ($19.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,390.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,325.13. The stock has a market cap of $737.04 million and a P/E ratio of -21.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Lowland Investment’s payout ratio is -0.88%.

About Lowland Investment (LON:LWI)

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

