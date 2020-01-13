M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 720 ($9.47) on Thursday. M.P. Evans Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 756 ($9.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.12 million and a P/E ratio of -900.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 706.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 675.50.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

