Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. Magna International has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 64.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.