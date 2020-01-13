Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.378 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCI. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

