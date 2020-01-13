Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,533,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,481,000 after buying an additional 526,727 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after buying an additional 320,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AKR opened at $25.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

