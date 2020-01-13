Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,085 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $34.05 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.49 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

