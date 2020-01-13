Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Corteva by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Corteva by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 101.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

