Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 26,840 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,840 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,214 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,783,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,295,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $57.72 on Monday. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

