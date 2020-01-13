Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,715 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Shares of HLT opened at $108.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.39.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

