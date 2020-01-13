MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $372.00 at Barclays

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $375.00 to $372.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $363.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $206.79 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.21.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 25.0% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 57.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

