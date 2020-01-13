Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given New GBX 215 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.49) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 207 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 223.64 ($2.94).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 191.30 ($2.52) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 197.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

