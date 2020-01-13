Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Up 20.8% in December

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,300 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 556,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,255.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $238,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $530,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Matson by 38.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at $78,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at $266,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:MATX opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. Matson has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $572.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

