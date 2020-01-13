Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target Raised to GBX 550

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meggitt from GBX 679 ($8.93) to GBX 736 ($9.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Investec cut Meggitt to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target (up previously from GBX 494 ($6.50)) on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 587 ($7.72).

MGGT opened at GBX 689.60 ($9.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 466.90 ($6.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 680 ($8.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 652.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 611.27.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

