Melon Price Tops $3.36 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00041472 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Bittrex and Liqui. Over the last week, Melon has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $131,320.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Melon Profile

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Liqui, Bittrex, IDEX, Kraken and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

