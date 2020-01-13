Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.88.

MCHP stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,387,716,000 after acquiring an additional 395,287 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after buying an additional 295,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,875,000 after buying an additional 224,821 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

