Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $70.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

