Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Purchases 6,150 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises about 3.2% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned approximately 0.51% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.