Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC cut Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 435 ($5.72) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Mitchells & Butlers to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Mitchells & Butlers to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 453.64 ($5.97).

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 424 ($5.58) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 449.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 378.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0003609 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total value of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £239,899 ($315,573.53).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

