MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target Increased to GBX 920 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 909 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 970 ($12.76).

LON:GLE opened at GBX 948 ($12.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $525.71 million and a PE ratio of 15.85. MJ Gleeson has a 12 month low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 881.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 824.68.

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 34,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.52), for a total transaction of £277,304 ($364,777.69).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

