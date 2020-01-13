MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,160 at Berenberg Bank

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 909 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 970 ($12.76).

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

LON:GLE opened at GBX 948 ($12.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 881.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 824.68. The stock has a market cap of $525.71 million and a P/E ratio of 15.85. MJ Gleeson has a 1-year low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29).

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 34,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.52), for a total transaction of £277,304 ($364,777.69).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.