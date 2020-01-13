Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,571 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $1,306,048.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,913,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,763,320.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $155.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.77. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 15.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 252,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

