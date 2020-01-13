National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NESR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.03. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.69 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 1,076,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

