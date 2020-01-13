National Grid (LON:NG) PT Raised to GBX 1,080

National Grid (LON:NG) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NG. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target (up from GBX 840 ($11.05)) on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.76) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 957.08 ($12.59).

NG opened at GBX 936.10 ($12.31) on Thursday. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 925.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 879.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 1.12%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

