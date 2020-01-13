National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group raised National Grid from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 618,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after buying an additional 63,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.