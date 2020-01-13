National Securities Begins Coverage on Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

National Securities started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg acquired 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $55,213.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $40,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $40,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

