Needham & Company LLC Lowers CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $22.00

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

CryoPort stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.84. The stock has a market cap of $608.98 million, a PE ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CryoPort’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton acquired 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $52,219.36. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,000 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $152,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CryoPort by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after acquiring an additional 135,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

