Needham & Company LLC Upgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Hold

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.39.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $244.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $245.93. The company has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

