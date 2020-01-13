Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.00

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €67.00 ($77.91) and last traded at €66.95 ($77.85), with a volume of 31394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €66.20 ($76.98).

Several analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($72.67) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.23 ($63.06).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

