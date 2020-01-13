Neural Protocol Price Tops $0.0000 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Neural Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $12,028.00 and $2,087.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.02006632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00121761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neural Protocol Token Profile

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol.

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

