New Energy Systems Group. (OTCMKTS:NEWN) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 1.50

Media headlines about New Energy Systems Group. (OTCMKTS:NEWN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New Energy Systems Group. earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

New Energy Systems Group is a manufacturer and seller of mobile power devices, solar panels and solar related application products. The Company offers its products to portable consumer electronic devices. The Company operates through two of its wholly owned subsidiaries: Shenzhen Anytone Technology Co, Ltd.

