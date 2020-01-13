New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $147.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $131.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $137.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Colony Group LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

