New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,010,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 15,730,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRZ. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in New Residential Investment by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ opened at $16.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

