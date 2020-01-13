Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $151,515.00 in Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $151,515.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,659.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of -0.02.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 107,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

