Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 1,130 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $207.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.28. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

