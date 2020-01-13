Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.15.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $23,700,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock worth $256,885,137. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $218.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $621.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.97. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.27 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

