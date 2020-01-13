Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 2.1% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 201.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after buying an additional 76,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 255.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at $2,311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 58.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $149.34 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $117.80 and a twelve month high of $150.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

