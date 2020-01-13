Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $295.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.45.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

