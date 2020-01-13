Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Makes New $337,000 Investment in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 307.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $8,653,605.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,704 shares in the company, valued at $28,017,836.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $37,286.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 359 shares in the company, valued at $51,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $39,556,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP opened at $169.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -253.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $173.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

