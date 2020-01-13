Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

GLD stock opened at $146.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $148.61.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

