Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NICE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.33.

Get Nice alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $162.16 on Friday. Nice has a 12 month low of $102.67 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nice during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nice by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nice by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nice by 396.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nice by 55.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.