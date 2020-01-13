NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Swann upgraded NuVasive from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 13,762.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NuVasive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.