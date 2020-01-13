Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE NUW opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.