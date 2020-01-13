Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

