Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Company Profile

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

