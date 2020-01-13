NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NMS opened at $14.60 on Monday. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

