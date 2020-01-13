Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE JLS opened at $22.32 on Monday. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.