NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NHA)

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM alerts:

NYSE:NHA opened at $9.86 on Monday. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

About NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.