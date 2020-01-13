Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NJV opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

