Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JRI opened at $18.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

In related news, insider Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $32,652.40.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

